With inflation causing the prices of everything to skyrocket, many are feeling the pinch and looking for ways to save every penny they can. From grocery shopping to purchasing household goods, stretching your dollar as far as it used to go can be super challenging.

Fortunately, numerous price comparison apps are available that can help you save money and get the best deals on the things you need. One of the many advantages of using price comparison apps is that they can save you considerable time and effort. However, like anything, there are pros and cons to using these apps.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

These apps are typically easy to use and provide quick access to information about prices, deals, and product availability across multiple stores.

With price comparison apps, you can save time by quickly comparing prices and finding the best deals without having to visit multiple stores physically.

EGG SUBSTITUTES FOR BAKING, COOKING AND EATING AS PRICES SURGE

Price comparison apps allow you to compare prices across multiple retailers, helping you find the best deals and potentially saving you money on your purchases.

Many price comparison apps allow you to read reviews and ratings of products, helping you make more informed purchasing decisions.

This is always my biggest concern as some price comparison apps may collect personal data from you, which could be used for targeted advertising or other purposes.

BEST HOME-DELIVERY GROCERY APPS OF 2023

Some price comparison apps may have biased or skewed results due to relationships with certain retailers or advertisers.

Price comparison apps may not always provide accurate information about prices or product availability.

Price comparison apps may not include all retailers or products, limiting the scope of the search and potentially leading you to miss out on better deals.

With all that in mind, we've compiled a list of 5 of the best price comparison apps available:

iPhone: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.0 stars (at time of publishing)

BuyVia compares prices from top stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and more. You will find great deals posted every day, and you can compare prices on anything from clothes to tablets to smartphones. It helps you find the lowest price both online and at your local stores, and you can use its QR code, UPC bar code scanner and search functions to help you find it. You can even set alerts for when sales at your favorite stores occur and get printable coupons sent to you for use. BuyVia is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Flipp is a fantastic app that thousands of people have raved about. You can find savings on groceries, furniture and more with the thousands of weekly ads that Flipp gives you from over 2,000 stores, including Walmart, Dollar General and Walgreens. It gives away deals at your local stores and has a powerful search feature. You can even clip a deal you like to your shopping list and add stores to your favorites section so that you always get deals from those stores. Plus, you can add any loyalty points and rewards that you have at a store to the app so that you can quickly access them at checkout. Flipp is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 3.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at time of publishing)

ShopSavvy is another great app that specifically focuses on QR code scanning. When you're out shopping, you can scan any barcode on an item by pointing your phone's camera at it. The app will tell you about every nearby retailer carrying the item and how much they have it for so that you can buy it for the lowest price. You can also save an item and be notified later in case the price drops or a discount is applied. You can get alerts from over 5,000 stores, including Macy's, Sephora and CVS. ShopSavvy is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Plenty of us love to shop on Amazon, and you can use its shopping app to compare prices as well. It provides a search bar feature to look up items, and you can tap the camera icon within that feature. This will allow you to take photos of a product you're shopping for, select a photo of a product from your camera roll, or auto-scan barcodes to easily search Amazon’s best available options. This app will only show you Amazon's pricing, although it's great to use if you're shopping for something in real-time and want to see if Amazon has a product you want to buy for cheaper. Amazon Shopping is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR OLD ELECTRONICS INTO AMAZON GIFT CARDS

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

The Capital One Shopping price comparison and coupon app doesn't require any users to have a Capital One account. It is free for everyone, and you can find deals and savings from all your favorite stores. You can earn rewards when you shop on this app and redeem them later to use as gift cards. Plus, it allows you to easily find and apply available coupon codes. Capital One has stated that the app has helped save over $160 million in savings for its users, so its record certainly speaks for itself. The Capital One Shopping app is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

BEST WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON GAS

By using these price comparison apps, you can save money and make informed purchasing decisions quickly and easily. With so many great options available, there's no reason not to start using these tools today to get the best deals on the things you need for yourself and your family.

Have you tried comparing prices on any of these apps? Let us know how they work for you.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.