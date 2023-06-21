Robert Downey Jr. left Sarah Jessica Parker "angry and embarrassed" during their seven-year relationship.

Downey and Parker dated after starring together in "Firstborn" in 1984. She was just 22 years old at the time and the "Iron Man" star was struggling with substance abuse.

"People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time," Parker said during a profile for The New Yorker.

"That made me angry and embarrassed me," she added.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. DESCRIBES YEAR IN PRISON, SAYS YOU COULD ‘FEEL THE EVIL IN THE AIR’

Downey still has "great respect" for Parker, his rep told the outlet.

Parker and Downey broke up in 1991. The "Sherlock Holmes" actor previously recalled his seven-year romance with Parker in an interview with Parade magazine.

"I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is," Downey said in 2008.

"She provided me a home and understanding," he added. "She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together."

Parker has maintained that she wasn't aware of Downey's addiction for a while throughout their relationship, and that she prayed he wouldn't die when she built up the courage to leave the actor.

"There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was OK," Parker previously told People magazine. "At a certain point, I had the courage to say, ‘I’m going to walk away, and I’m just going to pray that you don’t die.'"

Both moved on following the relationship. Parker married Matthew Broderick while Downey has been married twice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Downey Jr. was first introduced to drugs by his late father, Robert Downey Sr., at the age of 6. Downey Sr. also spent a large portion of his life addicted to cocaine and marijuana.

"We were all sitting around, smoking grass and playing poker down in the old West Village loft, and Robert was staring at me kind of funny – Robert was always an observer of it all, even at a very young age. And I go, 'You know, you ought to try a little of this instead of drinking.' I passed him a joint," Downey Sr. recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2000. "And suddenly I knew I had made a terrible, stupid mistake."

Downey Jr. spoke openly about his drug addiction and the impact his father's addiction had on his life in the Netflix documentary, "Sr." The "Tropic Thunder" star said it took him roughly 20 years to get his life back on track after being introduced to drugs.