Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently revealed she has named both of her breasts following her single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

"I’m just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek on my left, and he’s very important because he saved my life," the duchess said on her latest episode of her podcast "Tea Talks."

Ferguson told co-host Sarah Thomson she started calling her reconstructed breast Derek because "it made me laugh that I have a friend now that is with me all the time who is protecting me with his shield of armor."

She said she’s started calling her other breast "Eric."

"Poor Eric here is feeling really sad 'cause he’s not as perky as Derek on the left, but you know I’ll get Eric balanced, don’t worry," she joked.

She told Thomson, who was speaking from Spain, she’s "getting much better, and I think I’ll be traveling soon. But it won’t be I don’t think for a month."

Ferguson said she’s learning to balance "the fact that I’ve got a new model at the moment. I’ve got new wheels and a new engine, and I’ll be taking the car for a bit of a run soon."

Thomson told her "you look very well."

The duchess called her reconstruction a "very interesting thing to come to terms with" but said she’s "proud of all the amazing work of all the surgeons and all the nurses and all the doctors. But I’m really proud I’ve got a perky friend here on my left."

"You’re rebuilt," Thomson added.

In June, the duchess said she’d almost skipped her mammogram appointment that revealed she had breast cancer.

"It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn't feel like going to London," she said on a previous episode of "Tea Talks." "It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week.’ My sister, who's wonderful, from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, ‘No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go.’"

Ferguson also referenced her father, who died of prostate cancer, and urged everyone to go get screened.

"I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me," she said. "Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it."

A representative for the duchess previously said she had been diagnosed with an early form of the cancer and her surgery had gone successfully.

Ferguson became a royal when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. They divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage, and they share two daughters — Princess Eugenie, 33, and Princess Beatrice, 34.