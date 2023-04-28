BACK ON THE STREET - San Francisco allows man seen violently attacking former fire commissioner with pipe free to strike again. Continue reading …

DRAFT NIGHT STUNNER - Detroit Lions' pick of Alabama running back sends social media into a frenzy. Continue reading …

BITTER BREW - Bud Light, reeling from Dylan Mulvaney backlash, to throw more money at the problem. Continue reading …

‘GOT THIS… WRONG’ - Senate Dems line up in favor of spiking Biden's Chinese solar handout. Continue reading …

ARTIFICIAL TRUTH - ChatGP's responses aren't always accurate, writes Rachel Chiu. Continue reading …

-

HOW LOW CAN IT GO? - Biden approval rating hits all-time low amid re-election campaign launch, poll shows. Continue reading …

ARMED AND DANGEROUS - The IRS plans to hire gun-carrying special agents in all 50 states. Continue reading …

VOTED DOWN - House rejects Gaetz resolution to remove US troops from Somalia. Continue reading …

NO CONFIDENCE - Americans are not confident Kamala Harris can be president, says former Democrat VP candidate. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘ENTIRELY NORMAL’ - Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden's reporter cheat sheet at presser. Continue reading …

‘THERE’S A LOT OF FRUSTRATION’ - Biden's historic avoidance of formal media questions irritates press. Continue reading …

TIRELESS ADVOCATES - President of largest teachers union endorses Biden-Harris for 2024 re-election. Continue reading …

COVID LOCKDOWNS TRASHED - 'Shawshank Redemption' star Tim Robbins rips 'lack of freedom of assembly,' speech that COVID mandates brought. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS - Dana Perino asks Shannon Bream about the opportunity that changed her life and her favorite book. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The media's 'Biden Protection Program' is back. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Biden speaks to us as if we're deaf, dumb and blind. Continue reading …

BUSTED! - College professor discusses possible method to identify ChatGPT-plagiarized work Continue reading …

GROWLING AND SNARLING’ - Exorcist reveals signs of demonic possession, responds to new exorcist movie. Continue reading …

ONE GIANT LEAP FOR WOMANKIND - Meet the American who wrote the moon-landing software: Margaret Hamilton, computer whiz and mom. Continue reading …

‘CHAOS’ - Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal was chaotic. I should know. I was there. Continue reading …

BOTCHED BEAUTY - Sharon Osbourne, Courteney Cox, Victoria Beckham share plastic surgery regrets. Continue reading …

WATCH: BUCKET LIST: A young chimp in Knoxville, Tennessee, has a ton of fun playing with a plastic bucket. See this adorable video of a chimpanzee and her surprisingly favorite toy. See video …

WATCH: US border sheriffs describe preparations when Title 42 border rule ends. See video …

WATCH: FBI pressed by House committee on Chinese espionage within the US. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.