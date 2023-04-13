San Francisco police have arrested a Bay Area man in connection with last week's stabbing death of tech titan and Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to local reports.

Lee was found dead with stab wounds in the city's upscale Rincon Hill neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. on April 4.

Surveillance video showed his harrowing final moments, as he staggered down the sidewalk, appealing to a passing driver and banging on a door for help.

He found none in either place, but was able to call 911 himself.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

Lee's former wife, Krista Lee, with whom he shares two children, told Fox News Thursday that she received a call from authorities who told her they had arrested Nima Momeni, a man whom she had not met.

She said she was thrilled with the arrest and hoped to work with authorities going forward.

The suspect was taken into custody early Thursday, reported Mission Local, a local news site.

San Francisco jail records show Momeni, 38, was booked around 9:20 a.m. PT Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Krista Lee told the Oakland-based FOX 2 that the arrest marks the "first step toward justice" for her ex, whom she reportedly remained close with after their divorce.

Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, thanked city police on Twitter.

"Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues," he wrote. "But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."

Responding officers had rushed Lee to a hospital after they found him bleeding out, but he succumbed to his injuries.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

San Francisco crime statistics show that most major crimes have fallen so far in 2023, compared to the same period last year. However, violent crimes as a whole have risen slightly, driven by an 18% increase in robberies and a 33% rise in homicides.

Felony assaults have remained flat as misdemeanor assaults have climbed by 13%, according to the statistics.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Michael Lundin contributed to this report.