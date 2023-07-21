A small business owner in San Francisco was allegedly punched in the face after he told a man to stop urinating in front of his store.

Peterson Harter, the owner of Sandy's, a restaurant that serves the New Orleans-inspired sandwich, muffulettas, told FOX 2 that the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when he heard some type of commotion outside the business.

When Harter saw a man allegedly urinating in front of his business, he stepped in to confront the man.

Harter said that he went out and yelled at the man and then got punched.

SAN FRANCISCO GALLERY OWNER WHO SPRAYED WATER ON HOMELESS WOMAN IN VIRAL VIDEO HAS BEEN ARRESTED

"Didn't see it coming," he said.

The punch left Harter with a cut on his forehead in addition to a bruised eye.

"I'm not willing to just let someone start urinating in the middle of the street, walking belligerent with a beer in his hand," Harter said. "That's just not the right behavior for this city."

HALF OF ALL 'UNSHELTERED' HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE LOCATED IN ONE STATE: REPORT

According to the employee who initially encountered the man, Sophia Crosetti, he has never been seen in the area.

"It's scary that someone all of a sudden resorts to violence like that," she said. "And it's not representative of this community."

Carter said that it was "worth" getting punched in the face if it brings the conversation surrounding violence to light.

"I don't want him to go to jail. I want him to go do 100 hours of community service, cleaning up the streets in Haight street," Harter said.