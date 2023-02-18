San Francisco residents have been enduring an epidemic of drug-riddled streets, with images of human suffering, dealers and overdose victims a regular sight.

Illegal migrant dealers from Central America have been some of the major purveyors of drugs like fentanyl in sanctuary city San Francisco's streets.

While many critics are in favor of sending illegal migrants caught selling drugs back to their country of origin, Code Tenderloin's Del Seymour told "Jesse Watters Primetime" why deportation should be a "last resort."

"Well, you know, it's not that simple, black-and-white answer. You know, that deportation could be the last resort after you've gone through other means," said Seymour, explaining how his solution would be to help these migrant drug dealers find jobs within the community.

"You know, we invite people here in the sanctuary city, but we do not allow them to work. That's a setup in itself," he said. "How are these people going to feed themselves or put shoes on their feet?"

Seymour said "we do not allow undocumented workers to work in San Francisco," acknowledging that there is, however, "plenty of illegal aliens working in San Francisco other than selling drugs, but they're doing it under the table."

Seymour pressed that there should be help extended to these people before deportation is an option.

"They're here for a reason," Seymour said. "They left their country for a reason. Why would we send them back to that misery?"

Watters argued that these drug dealers are only working for the cartel, and that the money they make is being wired back to "build mansions in Honduras."

While not denying the validity of his statement, Seymour argued that not all drug dealers have that intention in mind, and how many are selling out of need.

"The majority of these 500 dope dealers out there every day don't have a pot to p*** in," Seymour said.

"We are the city of love and compassion, San Francisco," he added. "We're a sanctuary city. Why would we go against that?"