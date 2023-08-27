San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden had one pass he probably would like to have back on Saturday against Ohio.

Mayden was feeling the rush from the Bobcats in the first quarter and instead of taking the sack, he made the decision to try and throw the ball away. Instead, he nailed the center judge in the face with the football. The official appeared to be OK.

San Diego State hung on for a 20-13 win and got started off on the right foot.

Mayden had two touchdown passes in the game, including leading the Aztecs on a 71-yard drive in 44 seconds before the end of the first half, which ended with a touchdown pass to Mark Redman. The score put San Diego State up 10-6 at halftime.

Mayden finished 17-for-27 with 164 passing yards. Both of his touchdown passes went to Redman, who finished with five catches for 62 yards. Aztecs running back Jaylon Armstead ran for 78 yards on eight carries.

Ohio cut the San Diego State lead down to a touchdown with 1:59 remaining thanks to a C.J. Harris touchdown pass to Miles Cross. It took the Bobcats 15 plays and a 3:40 to score. They would force San Diego State to turn the ball over on downs with 55 seconds left.

Harris tried to lead the Bobcats down for one more score but had his pass intercepted.

He was 18-for-41 with 203 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions. Bobcats wide receiver Sam Wiglusz had 10 catches for 103 yards.

