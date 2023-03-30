A San Diego jury has awarded more than $46 million to a man who suffered a catastrophic spinal injury during a beginner jiu-jitsu class five years ago, attorneys said Wednesday.

Jack Greener was enrolled at Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club in 2018 when he was pinned to the mat by an instructor who placed his entire bodyweight on Greener's neck, according to the lawsuit.

"The extreme force of the maneuver crushed Mr. Greener’s cervical vertebrae causing the student to fall limp, paralyzed in all extremities," according to a statement from his law firm, Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi.

Greener, who was 23 at the time, underwent multiple surgeries and was hospitalized for months, his lawyers said.

Now a quadriplegic, he sought compensation for medical expenses, loss of earnings and emotional distress.

Jurors ruled in Greener's favor on Tuesday after a four week trial.

Attorneys for the martial arts club and the instructor didn't immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.