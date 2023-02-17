One of the backup dancers in Sam Smith’s recent "Satanic" Grammys performance defended the spectacle from criticism, stating that he and his fellow entertainers are embracing the demonic symbols in a "positive, fabulous way."

Dancer Nick Pauley hit back at The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens after she claimed that Sam Smith’s shocking and controversial Grammy’s performance of his song "Unholy" seems to indicate that Hollywood entertainers engage in "demonic" rituals.

Pauley, who said he was in the the Grammys performance, told Owens that the number incorporated the symbols to take ownership of the stigma LGBTQ have faced throughout history.

He made no effort to distance himself or his colleagues from the use of these symbols.

Recently Owens joined a massive throng of conservatives who expressed outrage over Smith’s Grammys performance that employed overt diabolical imagery.

The performance featured Smith dressed as the devil himself singing and dancing on a massive stage bathed in red lighting and lit by flames. As Smith’s top-hat wearing devil sang "Unholy," dancers wearing devil horns gyrated and writhed in front of him, giving the impression they were worshiping this cabaret take on the fallen angel.

Conservative lawmakers and media personalities called the performance "demonic" and "satanic," with many commenting that Hollywood’s "not even hiding" its infernal influences anymore.

In a recent Daily Wire panel, Owens trashed the spectacle and suggested it reveals that people trying to make it Hollywood "just have to do a demonic ritual" to prove their industry bona fides.

In a TikTok response, Pauley torched Owens' claim, calling her homophobic and suggesting she's illiterate. However, in the process he admitted he was satisfied with how show used the demonic imagery in a "positive" way.

He began, "Alright Candace, this is coming from one of the dancers who was in this ‘satanic ritual.’" He then mentioned how it was all an elaborate statement against LGBTQ stigma.

He said, "Must I remind you that for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of years, queer people have been associated with everything satanic and demonic and that for hundreds of years you have been telling us that we’re gonna go to hell?"

Noting his own experience with this stigma, Pauley claimed, "I was a child when I realized that millions of the people on this planet want me unalive because of my queerness, and now we finally have a space in Hollywood."

"And you get mad when we associate ourselves with these symbols, but in a positive, fabulous way?" he questioned.

The dancer scoffed and asked, "How many times are you gonna take the bait? Seriously? The fact that you associate all these symbols with evil and queerness just highlights your homophobia and I really hope you read a book one day."