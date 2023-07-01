A sweet gray cat with some special health needs is in need of a new home in the Salt Lake City, Utah, area.

The 2-year-old female named Carrot was first taken to the Best Friends Animal Society's Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City in July 2021, the shelter told Fox News Digital.

She was originally at a partner shelter affiliated with No Kill Utah.

Adopted as a kitten, Carrot was returned due health problems. Her previous owners suspected she had seizures, said the shelter.

SWEET TRI-COLORED TABBY CAT NAMED QWERTY IS LOOKING FOR A HOME IN DC

Yet Carrot is a "beauty with the softest fur," the shelter said.

And while she "prefers a calmer environment," Carrot "has an energetic and playful personality that comes out once she's comfortable."

"Carrot may take a moment to get used to new friends, but has previously coexisted successfully with dogs, cats and older children," they said.

An "independent gal," who likes to keep herself occupied with toys, Carrot is not one to turn down some attention from her owners.

FOUR TEXAS KITTENS NICKNAMED THE 'G LITTER' ARE READY FOR LOVING HOMES

She is "a fan of getting pets and scratches and finding a good lounging spot in the home," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

Anyone interested in adding Carrot to their family should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and mention Carrot by name, said the shelter.

This weekend, Best Friends Animal Society and its more than 600 shelter and rescue partners will be celebrating the fifth-annual "National Adoption Weekend."

NEW JERSEY DOG WITH A ROUGH START IN LIFE IS UP FOR ADOPTION: MEET CHIEF, THE THREE-LEGGED CHAMP

Adoption fees will be waived at the Best Friends Lifesaving Centers and programs located in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Houston, Northwest Arkansas, and Kanab, Utah, for the duration of the event, the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Many partner shelters and rescues also will be offering free or reduced adoption fees from June 30 through July 2, the society added.

"By adopting a unique and lovable shelter pet, two lives are saved: that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter," they said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

All pets adopted will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, said the organization.

"Right now, there’s a dog or cat perfect for your family waiting for their loving home in a shelter. [When people] adopt from a local shelter or rescue organization, we can make the entire country no-kill by 2025," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a release provided to Fox News Digital.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: California kitty named Nova is 'incredibly affectionate' and needs a loving home

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories.