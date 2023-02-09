Salma Hayek Pinault's relationship with husband François Henri Pinault is solid.

Together for over 15 years, the actress, who is currently starring alongside Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," felt confident enough to establish a relationship with the strippers on the set of her latest film.

"My husband is not a jealous man," she told People.

"I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad,' because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they're not. They're lovely. They're such great guys. And [my husband] goes, 'Oh God, you're becoming best friends with the strippers, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yes!'"

Married since 2009, Hayek Pinault says her French businessman husband made a significant impression on the strippers on set, even garnering more attention than herself.

"He came a couple of times to the set. There was especially one who would come and ask him advice for business. He spoke French and he knew everything about François. He says, 'I'm a big fan.' He reacted more to François than to me!"

When the movie wrapped, enough of a relationship had been established that Hayek Pinault felt comfortable bringing the strippers into her home.

"By the end of the movie they all came to the house. They were all hanging out with me. Then François was saying, 'You're right, they're adorable, they're lovely.'"

In the move, Hayek Pinault plays a wealthy socialite in the midst of a divorce, seeking the help of Magic Mike (Tatum) to produce a new show in London.

Of Tatum, the 56-year-old actress says, "He's like a Southern gentleman and he cares about that. Because he's so cool and goofy and funny. He can be that. Or he can also be very smart and intense and focused… He's always kind.

"I told him, I said, 'Your mom taught you well.' I think that normally comes, most of the times, from the mother. I think that is true."

The new flick will be released on Feb. 10.