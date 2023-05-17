Salma Hayek was letting loose in her latest social media video.

While the 56-year-old celebrated her 24 million followers on Instagram, she accidentally exposed herself in the risqué clip.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride!"

Hayek danced freely in her white bathrobe as the top occasionally slipped, showing her naked body.

In the video, shared on Tuesday, Hayek’s private areas were blurred while the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actress twirled and busted out some salsa moves.

She appeared to be getting her hair and makeup done before getting out of her chair to dance with friend and director Sam Speranza.

Hayek additionally wished Speranza a happy birthday in her caption while she celebrated her social media milestone.

The Mexican-American actress’ cheeky video comes after she posted a sultry snap of herself in a bikini.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram last month to share a few snaps of herself in a bright yellow bikini as she took a dip in the ocean.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean," she captioned the post, adding a wave emoji before sharing the Spanish translation.

Hayek's social media followers have been fully supportive of her latest posts.

One user wrote, "Looking this young at ur 50s should be illegal like what," with another adding, "Thought this was a throwback!"

The Hollywood star has put her bikini body on display in the past. She celebrated her 56th birthday in another post as she danced in a red bikini on a boat.

Hayek's latest on-screen role was alongside Channing Tatum in the final installment of the "Magic Mike" franchise.

The actress revealed that her husband, François Henri Pinault, is not jealous and had no problem with her forming a relationship with the male strippers on the set of the film.

"My husband is not a jealous man," she told People magazine in February.

"I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad,' because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they're not. They're lovely. They're such great guys. And [my husband] goes, 'Oh God, you're becoming best friends with the strippers, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yes!'"

Hayek and her French businessman Pinault tied the knot in 2009.

