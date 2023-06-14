Salma Hayek admitted she was reluctant about being a part of the "Black Mirror" cast.

In Season 6 of the dystopian, sci-fi drama series, Hayek said she was afraid the "disgusting" and "grotesque" scenes she acted in would be largely criticized by viewers.

"There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’" Hayek said during a cover story interview for Radio Times, according to the Independent.

The 56-year-old actress portrays a character on "Black Mirror" that is a non-famous version of herself who is shocked by a streaming platform’s launch of a new drama based on her life.

"It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that."

Despite Hayek’s fears that she would get in "trouble" for her "Black Mirror" role, she confessed she enjoyed working on the popular television series.

"It’s been absurd and a lot of fun. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself," Hayek added.

"I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating."

"Black Mirror" Season 6 includes a star-studded cast including Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Rory Culkin and more.

The "Magic Mike: Last Dance" star’s comments come after she posted a risqué bikini photo of herself lounging on a boat.

Hayek flaunted her fit physique as she wore a strappy blue bathing suit sunglasses and is seen enjoying a boat ride by the water.

"Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings," she captioned her post before sharing a Spanish translation.

Hayek recently has been outspoken about aging and her beauty image, as she flaunted her grey hairs on social media.

Last week, the Mexica- American actress went all-natural in a close-up photo of herself that she shared on Instagram.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," Hayek wrote alongside the photo, with the caption repeated in Spanish.

The "House of Gucci" star also previously showed off her stunning figure in a bright yellow bikini, as she took a dip into the clear blue waters.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hayek's rep for comment.