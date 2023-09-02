Salma Hayek is "happy to be alive" as she celebrates her 57th birthday with some flashy bikini pics.

The actress shared a series of photos of her enjoying her time on a sandy beach sporting a red bikini with white trim, finishing off the look with a chic hat and sunglasses.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!" Hayek wrote in the caption.

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!" she added, along with the Spanish translation.

Hayek received birthday wishes from some famous friends and fans, including a pair of Oscar winners. Viola Davis wrote, "Happiest of birthdays," and Anthony Hopkins said, "Feliz Cumpleaños Salma

We love you."

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous."

The Mexican-born actress is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, and the couple share one child together, daughter Valentina, 15. Hayek is also stepmom to Pinault’s son with Linda Evangelista, Augustin, "Auggie," and his children from his first marriage, François and Mathilde.

Hayek has proven herself to be a fan of bikinis, celebrating National Bikini Day in July with a photo she noted was "not a throwback" in the hashtag.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too," she wrote in the caption.

The "Eternals" star is also a fan of the healing powers of a swim.

In April, she shared another bikini photo with the caption, "Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean."