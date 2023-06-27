New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has dealt with a string of injuries since he racked up a career-high 1,725 receiving yards in 2019.

However, he now appears to be dialed in as he prepares for a potential comeback season. Back in April, Thomas posted a video on social media of himself deadlifting 530 pounds. On Monday, he posted another deadlifting video, but this time the 30-year-old managed to deadlift 575 pounds for five reps.

The former Ohio State standout also took a moment to address his critics. "They was hatin (sic) on 530x1 back in mid April so there go 575x5 go smoke that," Thomas wrote in an Instagram Story post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thomas' 2022 campaign started off well, with the star receiver hauling in three touchdowns during the first three games of the season. However, injuries sidelined him for the remaining 14 games of the regular season.

Thomas was on the practice field earlier this month for minicamp.

DEREK CARR REVEALS LAST STRAW IN RAIDERS RELATIONSHIP: 'ONCE THEY MADE MY WIFE CRY, THAT WAS PRETTY MUCH OVER'

Thomas has only suited up for a grand total of 10 games over the past three seasons.

Thomas will likely transition into more of a leadership role with the team as 2022 first-round draft pick and fellow Buckeyes standout Chris Olave enters his second season in the NFL.

Undrafted wide receiver Rashid Shaheed racked up 488 recieving yards last year and is also set to begin his sophomore season in New Orleans.

Thomas appears to have embraced his mentorship role.

"We're kind of like the ‘Big Three,’" Thomas told NOLA.com earlier this month. "Or whatever. I wouldn't say ‘Big Three' because we have other receivers and everyone will contribute that has to contribute."

"But those are two rookies that I took under my wing and was involved with."

Thomas inked a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Saints in March. He said he was confident that he would remain in New Orleans and also said he was "involved in the process of bring veteran quarterback Derek Carr to the team.

"I always knew I was going to be here," Thomas said. "I knew I would be the receiver. I knew our priorities for the offseason was to get a quarterback and put some pieces around us. So I was always involved."

"He wants to win just like I want to win," Thomas said in reference to Carr. "He’s just very disciplined. He’s on top of his stuff. He came here for a reason. That’s the same type of confidence I hear in his voice -- he came here for a reason, he came here to win."