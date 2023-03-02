New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty in court today on battery charges from an alleged Las Vegas nightclub beating last year.

Kamara was charged with conspiracy to commit battery, which is a misdemeanor in Nevada, as well as substantial bodily harm, which is a felony.

Kamara’s court date has been set for July 31 at 10 a.m. If found guilty, Kamara will likely face discipline from the NFL during the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons was also in court on Thursday to be arraigned on battery charges for the same incident.

Darnell Green, the victim, is seeking $10 million in the lawsuit he filed last October, in which he claims that Kamara, Lammons and two others beat him at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas.

SAINTS' ALVIN KAMARA INDICTED ON BATTERY CHARGES FROM ALLEGED VEGAS NIGHTCLUB BEATING

The lawsuit says that Kamara stomped on his chest while on the ground, as well as his legs and face. The police report stated that Greene was unconscious at one point and that he suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes.

Kamara’s attorneys claim that their client was acting in self-defense.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," his lawyers said in a statement. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

SAINTS' ALVIN KAMARA APPEARS TO PUNCH MAN IN LAS VEGAS CASINO, NEW VIDEO SHOWS

Kamara was in town for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which he was elected to after his 2021 season. He was arrested after playing in the game.

However, the NFL did not discipline Kamara this past season, as the lawsuit wasn’t ongoing.

Kamara played 15 games for the Saints last season (13 starts) with 897 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as 490 yards receiving with two scores through the air as well.