Cate Blanchett went sheer in a black lace and leather ensemble for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Euphoria," wore a gorgeous pink Maison Valentino dress covered in elaborate rosettes after scoring her first SAG nomination.

Jamie Lee Curtis stood out in a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline. Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Jessica Chastain looked every inch a princess wearing a pink ball gown with a massive bow to match her billowing skirt. Chastain earned the first award of the night, for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy."

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph simply stunned wearing a nude dress with caped sleeves.

Quinta Brunson continued her run as best dressed on the red carpet in a Jean-Louis Sabaji dress with styling by Byron Javar.

Nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January – including the recipient for this year's lifetime achievement award: Sally Field.

Field took a cue from latest see-through trends and wore a black sheer dress with sparkling threads.

Viola Davis rocked neon yellow for the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. She carried a matching clutch in one hand and showed off sparkling diamond earrings.

Cara Delevingne, who starred on "Only Murders in the Building," revealed black slacks underneath a voluminous black satin skirt by Carolina Herrera.

Amanda Seyfried opted for a vintage vibe with a bright green mini dress which featured delicate straps and a long train.

"Elvis" star Austin Butler stepped out in a dapper, three-piece maroon suit. He met up with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin before the awards show.

Aubrey Plaza rocked a copper colored jumpsuit with cut-outs across her stomach while walking the red carpet with her former "Parks and Recreation" co-star, Amy Poehler.

Adam Sandler looked dapper wearing a black suit while walking the red carpet with wife Jackie.

Sam Elliott hugged wife Katharine Ross ahead of the show, where he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or a Limited Series for playing Shea Brennan in "1883."

Jennifer Coolidge opted for a tight black number with long sleeves and a matching headband. "The White Lotus" star earned the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series.

"Blonde" star Ana de Armas rocked a beaded black gown with delicate straps and a plunging neckline.

Ke Huy Quan wore a blue suit to win the SAG award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Jeff Bridges, who was nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series for "The Old Man," walked the red carpet with his wife of 45 years, Susan Geston.

Rather than air on a traditional network, this year's award show will stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the award show will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The ceremony will go host-free.