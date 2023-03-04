A Sacramento, California pub issued a public apology after a far-left activist tied to Antifa slammed it for displaying footage from "Harry Potter" video game "Hogwarts Legacy" during work hours.

The Antifa member accused Streets Pub and Grubof promoting hate towards the LGBTQ community by displaying a game affiliated with author J.K. Rowling, the creator of "Harry Potter." She has been called transphobic by LGBTQ activists for her views on biological sex.

"Our sincerest apologies to those affected by this incident," the pub stated in a social media post, adding, "We will make sure to be more careful."

Investigative journalist Andy Ngo reported on the Antifa-led shakedown of the Sacramento establishment on March 3, tweeting out several screenshots of the interaction between the activists and the restaurant that led to its apology. The story was also picked up by the Post Millenial.

Ngo summarized the story in a caption accompanying the screenshots, writing, "Sacramento pub @StreetsMidtown issued an apology after far-left extremists affiliated with #Antifa complained about the pub displaying gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy, which is set in @jk_rowling's Harry Potter world. The extremists call the game ‘racist, antisemitic & transphobic.’"

The first image Ngo shared featured Antifa account calling out the pub two weeks ago for displaying "Hogwarts Legacy" on its in-house TVs. The account "pridewasariot.sac" shared video of the display and claimed, "LAVENDER HEIGHTS: Big disappointment here. Staff at Streets Pub and Grub on L Street turned on a livestream for customers of the transphobic, antisemitic & racist video game."

The account added, "There is no small trans population in Sacramento, and yet Sacramento is virulently anti-Queer and especially anti-Trans. We need to do better."

"Hogwarts Legacy" has received backlash and a boycott from LGBTQ activists because of its setting in Rowling’s universe. The author has been accused of being a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) and a transphobe, for claiming that transgender ideology threatens the fact that womanhood is tied to biological sex.

The backlash over the game prompted major gaming and tech outlet Wired.com giving the game a 1/10 rating because of its ties to Rowling, even though the game has received glowing praise from other outlets and is a current bestseller on the gaming market.

Ngo, whose specialty is infiltrating and uncovering Antifa groups, confirmed @pridewasariot’s links to Antifa in a separate tweet, writing "’Pride Was a Riot Sacramento’ is the same group involved in organizing violent direct actions against women and praising hate crime attacks. @StreetsMidtown appears to be deferential to them after they complained about the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video."

Ngo’s original tweet also featured an image of Streets Pub and Grub’s official apology it shared to Instagram after the Antifa rebuke.

The statement read, "We have been informed there is a post going around about Streets Pub and Grub live-streaming a video game (Hogwarts Legacy) a few days ago that has raised a few concerns. Our sincerest apologies to those affected by this incident. Our staff has been informed to closely monitor requests from customers on what to put on our TVs."

The post added, "Streets has always been a welcoming place in Midtown and we want to stay that way… All of us stand by the LGBTQIA+ community and there is no room for racism or bigotry here."

Ngo’s post also depicted the Antifa account reveling in the pub’s apology. In a thread from March 2, @pridewasariot, tweeted, "Streets Pub and Grub has issued what we perceive as a genuine and authentic recognition of harm, sincerity, and apology. We encourage Trans & Queer community members to recognize this gesture as genuine, in a time when recognition and accountability is rare, especially in Lavender Heights."

The account continued, "Thank you to the team members at Streets Pub and Grub for demonstrating solidarity with our communities. As a reminder, Pride Was A Riot, Sacramento documents, tracks and responds to reports of hate-crime activity in Lavender Heights and much of the Sacramento region… We are only as capable as our supporters."