Paul Cattermole, a member of pop group S Club 7, has died. He was 46.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," his family said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday.

According to the family, Cattermole was found in his home in Dorset, southwest England, Thursday, where he was pronounced dead.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," the statement continued.

The S Club 7 official Instagram shared a statement after the news of the band member's death.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the statement began.

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time," it concluded.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched — like The Monkees — through a TV show about a pop band whose members played fictionalized versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.K. hits, including "Don’t Stop Movin’," bubblegum pop classic "Reach" and ballad "Never Had a Dream Come True," which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.

The group even had a chance to perform for the late Queen Elizabeth in 2002 to celebrate her 50 years on the throne.

Cattermole left the band the same year. In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour scheduled to begin in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.