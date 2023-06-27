Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement, obtained by Fox News Digital. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

PAT SAJAK ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ RUMORED SUCCESSOR RYAN SEACREST WAS PREPPED FOR GAME SHOW SUCCESS BY DICK CLARK

Seacrest noted that the new hosting gig comes as a "full circle moment" and revealed Vanna White would continue on the show.

"Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he added. "I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Seacrest's appointment as the next host comes two weeks after Sajak announced his retirement.

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. His estimated worth is around $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sajak announced he was leaving the game show on June 12.

Sajak, 76, tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," he is hanging up his hosting hat. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote.

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Following the announcement, many speculated that his daughter – Maggie Sajak – would take his place.

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.