Russia's Pacific Fleet is on high alert as the superpower announced war games to test the military's ability to respond to foreign aggression.

All ships will remain on high alert and prepared for snap drills at a moment's notice, according to the Friday announcement.

UKRAINE, MOLDOVA, ROMANIA SIGN JOINT AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN SECURITY TO COUNTER THREATS POSED BY RUSSIA

Drills are expected to demand complex responses systems including missile launches and long-range bombers.

Despite its ongoing invasion of neighbor Ukraine, the Russian military has maintained a strong presence in the Pacific, performing high-profile drills and drawing complaints from neighbors.

RUSSIA FIRES NUCLEAR-CAPABLE, ANTI-SHIP MISSILES IN SEA OF JAPAN DURING SIMULATED ATTACK

Last month, Moscow conducted a notable missile attack simulation involving two of its boats firing on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose official NATO-designated name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that can carry conventional payloads or nuclear warheads.

In September, Japan protested military exercises Russian held on the Kuril Islands — some of which are claimed by Japan. Tokyo has similarly expressed concern about Russian and Chinese warships conducting shooting drills in the Sea of Japan.