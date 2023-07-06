Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed a response after a Russian missile attack killed at least four people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday.

Those killed in the attack were between the ages of 21 and 95, officials said. It was the largest Russian strike on Lviv since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine early last year.

"There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement.

While the official death toll from Ukraine's interior ministry currently sits at four, that number may rise as responders continue searching through debris. The strike also injured 34 people, though officials did not offer details about the severity of the wounds.

The attack came as Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials implored the U.S. and NATO countries to continue delivering more weapons to their forces.

Russian forces have maintained a steady barrage of missiles and drone attacks on Ukraine's major cities. Thanks to Western-provided air defense systems, the vast majority of those missiles have been shot down before reaching their targets.

Ukraine is also deploying Western military aid in its large-scale counteroffensive against Russian forces. The weeks-long push has yet to make any major breakthroughs, though progress is being made.

Russia also accused Ukraine of attempting its own drone attack on Moscow earlier this week. Russian officials say they shot down four of five explosive drones that flew into the city, with the fifth being deflected electronically.

In that incident, the Kremlin claimed the U.S. and NATO provided "necessary" assistance for the strike.

"These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Agence France-Presse.

The ministry went on to say the West is "training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes."