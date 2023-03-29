Russia is attempting to make a show of its nuclear capabilities, running nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile drills in Siberia.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday it will be mobilizing its Yars missile launchers across the Siberian regions for military drills involving over 3,000 troops and 300 vehicles.

"Russia is patient and isn’t trying to scare anyone with its military superiority, but it has unique modern weapons capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, in case of a threat to its existence," Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

Yars missiles are nuclear-tipped and capable of striking targets over 6,800 miles away.

No intentions to commence test launches have been announced.

The drills come on the heels of increasing scrutiny of Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the country planned to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in retaliation for the U.K.’s decision to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

Putin said the construction of the storage facilities for the weapons in the Russian-allied country, which borders Ukraine and three NATO countries - Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - would be completed by the beginning of July.

"NATO is vigilant and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said according to Reuters.

Similarly, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Sunday said that U.S. defense officials had not seen any indication that Putin has begun to reposition his tactical nuclear weaponry.

