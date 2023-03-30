The Russian detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has sparked outrage from all sides of the journalism industry and political spectrum.

Gershkovich, who is an American citizen, has been accused of spying on behalf of the U.S. government. Russian state news agency TASS has reported that he was ordered to be held in custody until May 29.

Russian government's Federal Security Service claimed it arrested the journalist while he was "trying to obtain secret information" on the activities of one of "the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

The National Press Club has called for Gershkovich to be released immediately.

"We consider this an unjust detention and call on the State Department to designate his detention in that manner at once," National Press Club president Eileen OReilly said in a joint statement with National Press Club Journalism Institute president Gil Klein.

"Gershkovich is a journalist. He should be released immediately and unharmed and allowed to return to his important work," the National Press Club continued. "Evan has a significant and distinguished career working for the New York Times and AFP prior to the Wall Street Journal."

Federal Communications Commission commissioner Brendan Carr tweeted, "This is wrong. This is concerning. Gershkovich’s brave journalism is no crime," and provided a link to a report penned by Gershkovich hours before his arrest headlined, "Russia's economy is starting to come undone."

"The #StateDepartment should advise all #US citizens to leave #Russia immediately. Furthermore, our embassy should evacuate all dependents and nonessential personnel. Every #American in that country is a potential hostage," author Gordon Chang tweeted.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said during an appearance on CNN the "hostage taking" is an example of Russia using Americans as leverage to "ramp up pressure" on the West and deter the U.S. from helping Ukraine.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst tweeted, "Evan must be released immediately. Journalism is not a crime."

Outkick's David Hookstead blasted Russia's government as "wildly corrupt" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest attempt to "push around" the United States "simply can't be tolerated."

"Russia is one of the most dangerous governments in the world under Putin, and arresting an American journalist is the latest sign his regime is looking to push the limits," Hookstead wrote.

"With the war raging in Ukraine and Russia deep in turmoil, Putin is apparently interested in adding more bargaining chips to the table," he added. "Just to be clear, there’s next to zero shot Gershkovich is a spy."

Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney tweeted, "It takes true courage to be a reporter in Russia who writes about the reality there. God Bless Even Gershkovich, and let's get it home."

The Wall Street Journal forcefully defended its reporter and denied Russia's allegations in a statement.

"The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," The WSJ's Senior Communications Manager Caitlyn Reuss wrote.

Many others have taken to Twitter with thoughts on Gershkovich:

Gershkovich was previously a reporter for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times and a news assistant at the New York Times, his WSJ bio says.

Reporters face up to 15 years in prison if they report what authorities deem false reports about the military, according to a new Russian law. The legislation was passed by both chambers of the Russian parliament.

Some outlets like BBC News have suspended reporting from within the country due to the law, citing safety concerns.

A Russian reporter was given a six-year prison sentence after the Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation last year that outlawed the spread of "false information" about the country’s military campaign in Ukraine.

