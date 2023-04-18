Russia will not compete in basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris due to its invasion of Ukraine, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ruled Tuesday.

The organization has barred the country from international play since the invasion last year, so the Olympic ban isn't exactly a surprise.

The International Olympic Committee has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for the games but as a neutral entity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russia will now be replaced by Bulgaria.

Wimbledon recently reversed its decision and began allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus again to play in the championships but with strict conditions.

Players will have to declare they are "neutral" and will also be prohibited from any "expressions of support" for Russia’s invasion. And any player receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states" will be barred from entering competition.

Russia won its lone men's basketball medal, a bronze, in 2012 in London. It had silver medal finishes at both the 1994 and 1998 FIBA World Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.