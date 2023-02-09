Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&