As millions worldwide gear up for King Charles III’s coronation, Australian actor Russell Crowe revealed he will not be attending the royal affair.

The "Gladiator" star candidly said he didn’t receive an invitation and it may have been due to a previous awkward encounter with the royal family.

"No, I didn’t get the call," Crowe explained during an appearance on the "Triple M Breakfast Brisbane" radio show, Thursday.

"It’s possibly based on the last time I was introduced to the royalty."

Crowe continued to detail his last interaction with the royal family and noted that an equerry, an officer of the British royal household, gave him a few pointers on how to properly address members of the monarchy.

"The equerry comes to talk to you and then goes, ‘Listen, when you talk to a prince, you refer to them as this, this, this and this’… The thing is, that's just not in my DNA," he remarked.

"I'll be respectful, and I'm very pleased to meet people, but the ‘your highness’ thing… it's just not in my DNA."

The 59-year-old confessed he informally called Prince Harry and Prince William "mate," during their exchange.

"I thought the equerry was going to pass out," Crowe added.

After his interview, Crowe took to Twitter to explain that his conversation wasn’t intended to criticize the British monarchy, as he received backlash for his comments.

"Don’t bother sending abuse, because I’m not a monarchist… but… I met the former Prince Charles at a Royal Premier of Master & Commander in London, in 2003," he began.

"The man who would be King was kind. He was also funny. Deeply intelligent and good company… In any of my meetings with Royalty, I haven’t yet been able to utter the ‘your highness.’"

Crowe went on to write in his lengthy explanation on social media, "That doesn’t mean however that I meant any disrespect or discourtesy. Far from it. I was pleased to meet them."

"I view the costumes and the ritual and the pageantry with distant interest, if any. I don’t know what it’s all supposed to mean in 2023, nor in any other time for that matter. I don’t really think we need a King, but I’m sure Charles III will do the very best job he can," he concluded.

About 2,000 people, including members of the royal family, received invitations for King Charles' coronation.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation day, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their two children.

Royals from across the globe also received an invitation. King Carl XVI of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain will be in attendance, which is a change from previous coronations when foreign monarchs typically sent their heirs or consorts for the crowning ceremony.

The late Prince Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks – who was also one of Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaids – was left off the scaled-back guest list.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also didn't receive an invitation, confirming the news during an appearance on the talk show "Loose Women." She then told People, she is "very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort," and is ready "to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead."

King Charles III's official coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6.

