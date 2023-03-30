Russell Crowe revealed Thursday his 16-month-old puppy died in his arms this week after being hit by a truck.

"This is Louis the Papillion," the "Gladiator" actor wrote on his Twitter along with a closeup of the black and white dog. "16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart.

"Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."

Crowe told Australian radio show "Kyle & Jackie O" this week that it's going to take some time to get over Louis' death.

"He was such a beautiful little pup, and he kind of wrapped us around him and we shaped our lives around him. So that's going to take a little time to get past."

Last December, Crowe posted a picture of the two of them wearing matching polo shirts.

"I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren polo so he can match with dad," Crowe tweeted. "I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny."

Crowe lost his 85-year-old father John March 30, 2021.

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness," he wrote on Twitter. "My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.

"I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything."