Rumer Willis is proudly showing off her new "mom bod."

Bruce Willis' daughter posed nude on Instagram on Monday while celebrating her postpartum body.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life," Rumer began her caption.

She continued, "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

Rumer welcomed Louetta, nicknamed Lou, in May, with her partner Derek Richard. She went on to explain the changes she has seen in her body since giving birth.

"I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do," Willis continued. "In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."

Rumer concluded her Instagram caption with a message explaining that she is embracing the changes in her body and giving "them such deep gratitude."

Willis' daughter, Louetta Isley, is Demi Moore and Bruce's first grandchild. In June, Rumer took to social media to celebrate Bruce's first Father's Day.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," Rumer wrote in the caption. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

She continued, "Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

Before her daughter’s birth, Rumer told People, "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point."

The 34-year-old also shared her parents' best piece of advice prior to the birth of her daughter.

"You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself," she told the outlet.

The entire family has rallied around Bruce in the wake of his dementia diagnosis in February, sharing updates and touching moments with the actor.

