Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, a three-time All-Star and a presence around the rim.

But Gobert accomplished a first this week, adding a new wrinkle to his game.

Gobert knocked down the first three-pointer of his career on Wednesday while playing for the French national team in a matchup against Montenegro.

NBA PLAYERS UNION CALLS ORLANDO MAGIC'S POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION 'ALARMING'

During his 10-year NBA career, Gobert has attempted just 14 three-pointers, missing every single one of them.

After the game, Gobert reacted to his first three-point bucket.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity," Gobert said via translation of the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the French men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Gobert is coming off his first season with the Timberwolves after being traded from the Utah Jazz in July 2022.

He averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during the 2022-2023 NBA season, helping Minnesota to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets, the eventual NBA champions, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves earned the eighth seed after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA’s play-in tournament, but not before Gobert was suspended for the play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers to determine the seventh seed.

Gobert was suspended after punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during Minnesota’s final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans.