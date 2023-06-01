Former FBI Director Jim Comey's warning former President Donald Trump is purportedly a "serious threat" to American justice is an example of ex-agency heads monetizing their government service, said Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Rubio said Comey and ex-officials like him have done more damage to the intelligence and federal law enforcement community than "any foreign power ever could" versus Trump being some sort of threat.

"Here's what's more important than that — this is a revolving-door thing," he said. "When you get to the end of your government service and you realize — everybody tells you, it's obvious — you want to be on corporate boards, you want to be on the speaker circuit, you want to sell books and be… an analyst on some of these news stations, you have to do things."

"There are things that we need you to do on your way out to cleanse yourself and to be put on [TV] as an expert. So that's why over and over again, you see people doing that, whether it's generals about to retire [who are] going woke or whether it's FBI directors, this is how you get hired. This is how you get money. This is how you can monetize your previous government service."

In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper, Comey claimed a second term of Trump in the White House would serve as a "very serious threat to the rule of law, almost an existential threat."

The Bush and Obama appointee claimed Trump "tried to take a flamethrower" to the FBI and DOJ and should not be afforded another term.

Comey also blamed Trump for making the FBI out to be a "threat" within right-wing circles, denying it is a "leftist cabal" out to destroy the GOP.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Rubio largely rejected Comey's premises, saying the FBI is indeed an important national security agency and that its rank-and-file agents do brave and important work combating threats like terrorism, child predation and other high crimes.

"But you've got a leadership of people who have historically — not just there, but in other agencies — that are looking for the next payday when they leave government service," he said, noting how Comey is hawking a book on the broadcast circuit.

"And to do that, you've got to be invited to the right parties and be invited to be a member of polite society, and to do that, you got to be anti-Republican, especially anti-Trump," he added.

Rubio also said it is troublesome that the same former top officials are simultaneously able to lend their credibility to political activities like the letter signed by 51 current or former officials disputing the veracity of Hunter Biden's laptop.

"You know what happened as a result of that? A total news blackout on what we now know to be a very legitimate news story. That laptop was real," he said. "The information on there was real, but it was not part of the debate in October of 2020, because every major news outlet and Facebook and Twitter refused to allow it to be disseminated or discussed, and they blocked it out, and that letter was a big part of it."