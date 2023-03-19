The Royal Family shared several new family photos Sunday as they marked their first U.K. Mother's Day following Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

"Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on their Instagram account.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared two new photos taken by the family's trusted photographer, Matt Porteus, taken on the same day as their family Christmas card photo.

The first photo shows Kate sitting in a tree with her three children - George, Charlotte, and Louis - all wearing casual outfits with sneakers. The second photo then shows Kate lovingly carrying Louis in her arms.

The post, which amassed more than 350,000 likes a little over an hour after being shared, garnered tender comments from fans worldwide.

"Happy Mother’s Day to you Catherine. It is so clear to see through the pictures how wonderful and doting mum you are. Have an amazing day," one fan wrote.

"Now that’s what you call a family tree," another fan commented.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also shared their own Mother's Day photos, specifically honoring mothers who have passed.

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," the post read.

The first of the two photos feature a young Queen Elizabeth proudly holding a toddler Charles during a photo call while the second shows Camilla smiling with her mother, Rosalind Shand.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022, following the death of her husband, Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years, with Elizabeth becoming the longest-reigning monarch as she served as the face of her country for more than 70 years.

Charles ascended to the throne immediately after his mother's death. His coronation is set for May 6, 2023.