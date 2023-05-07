Princess Kate and Prince William were in great company Sunday for King Charles III coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, appeared to be having a blast while sitting in the royal box to watch the show with 20,000 revelers.

The family cheered along as Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to sing before Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the new king and queen.

Prince George, fresh from his duties as a page boy to the newly crowned Queen Camilla, laughed and cheered with his father following one performance.

Princess Charlotte waved the Union Jack in support of the United Kingdom while seated beside her glamorous mother.

Their youngest son, Prince Louis, seemed to miss the concert after a big day at the coronation on Saturday.

King Charles' coronation was held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the king's brother, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed at home in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.