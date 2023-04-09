King Charles III and the royal family attended their first Easter service since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The extended family were seen walking to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

The soon to be coronated King Charles was accompanied by Queen Consort Camila, both wearing blue, with Camila sporting a fascinator for the occasion.

Blue seemed to be the fashion order of the day for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family as well, as Kate, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all wore coordinating outfits.

PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE AND PRINCE LOUIS START NEW SCHOOL YEAR IN MATCHING UNIFORMS FOR ORIENTATION

George, 9, wore suit and tie, looking like mini version of his dad, while younger brother Louis, 4, wore a blazer and light blue shorts.

Charlotte wore blue floral dress and blue tights, and was often sticking close to Kate, who wore a bright blue coat dress, hat, and nude heels.

This year marks the first time Prince Louis has attended the traditional family Easter outing. George and Charlotte made their first appearance last year.

In another first, this Easter marks Charles first as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title previously held by Queen Elizabeth II, dating back to Henry VII.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Other royals in attendance for the procession were King Charles III siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall with her husband and children.

St. Geroge’s Chapel is the traditional church stop for the royal family, and also the place were Queen Elizabeth II is buried, alongside her husband Prince Phillip. It is also the final resting place for her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

King Charles III is set to be crowned on May 6, alongside Camila as Queen consort, at London's Westminster Abbey, with a reported 2,000 guests on the list. Prince George was recently announced as one of the kin's "Pages of Honour" who will form "part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey."