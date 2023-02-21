Rosie O'Donnell took to TikTok to rant about the toxic train derailment that continues to devastate the small community of East Palestine, Ohio nearly three weeks later, slamming the EPA while complaining that "nothing's being done" about the problem.

"I've been reading all the news about this horrible train derailment and chemical spill – toxic poisoning – in Ohio. Fish dying, chickens dying and animals getting sick and people getting sick, and then the EPA comes out with a very non-alarmist ‘Everything’s okay. Don't worry about a thing' statement, and it's infuriating," she said Friday.

"I don't trust the EPA. I don't trust them. After 9/11, I don't know how anyone could," she added.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO-SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

O'Donnell pointed to the EPA's claims that returning to the area near where the World Trade Center stood in Manhattan was safe after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers, as she continued to slam the agency for "poisoning" area residents in Ohio.

"There's poisoning. They've poisoned hundreds of thousands of people. Their lives [are] ruined… they don't have anywhere else to go."

"This is a tragedy of epic proportion, and its criminal negligence by that chemical and train company. And nothing's being done about it," she added later.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: 15K POUNDS OF CONTAMINATED SOIL, 1.1M GALLONS OF CONTAMINATED WATER EXCAVATED FROM SITE

O'Donnell's TikTok garnered attention on Twitter after conservative commentator Merissa Hansen shared her rant, writing, "You know the left is screwed when you lose Rosie."

Another user urged O'Donnell to add other "3 letter government agencies," including the CDC and the FBI to her list of entities that cannot be trusted.

"Well said Rosie," a third chimed in.

Amid a number of conservatives tweeting about whether O'Donnell was beginning to "wake up" or hinting that she could be straying from the left, a fourth user wrote, "She ain't leaving the progressive (humanitarian/compassionate) wing. We can be outraged at how our government responds & still be behind electing people who will do a better job of taking care of us.

"I'm as left as it gets & I'm also outraged EPA, do your damn job!"

OHIO RESIDENT SHARES ‘REALLY BAD’ SYMPTOMS IN WAKE OF TOXIC TRAIN DERAILMENT, ISSUES CLEANUP WARNING

The Norfolk Southern train, which contained several cars carrying toxic chemicals, derailed earlier this month near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, sending the community into disarray and generating demands for accountability.

Norfolk Southern said Monday that approximately 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water were recovered from the cleanup site.

Despite receiving the green light to return to their homes in the area, residents remain cautious as concerns over the long-term health effects of the toxins continue to dominate conversations.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.