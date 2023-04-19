Rosie O'Donnell, an actress and former co-host of "The View" criticized some of her old colleagues during an appearance on Brook Shields' podcast, "Now What? With Brook Shields," and said the show was something she would never do again.

Shields asked O'Donnell if she regretted being a host on ABC's "The View."

"No I don't have any regrets in terms of career and show business like that, I feel like each thing I learned something," she said. "I know this, it's not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness. I don't know, It was not something that I would ever do again."

O'Donnell reflected on her former co-host Barbara Walters, who passed away in December.

"Barbara and I got along after, we went out to dinner, we knew each other way before I did that show, before she asked me to do it, and we remained friendly toward the end. I forgave her, because she was older and did the best that she could with what she had to work with, but it's nothing I'd want to do again, I can say that," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell alleged that co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't want to talk about the rape allegations against Bill Cosby at the time.

"I had produced my own show. I was the solo boss, and here I was not having any power to make decisions. There would be the Rory Kennedy documentary about Abu Ghraib was out about the torture that we did as a country, how we sanctioned it. And Bill Geddie wanted to do the new fall lipstick colors. And I'm like, 'We're not going to talk?' And then, you know, Bill Cosby was a big topic and I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby and Whoopi did not," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell also said her former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck threw her under the bus during an infamous clash between the two during an episode of the show in 2007. She said she didn't want to go back on the show after the spat.

"One day on the show she kind of threw me under the bus and I was like, 'Are you f------ kidding me?' I finished the show, got my coat, walked out, and said I'm not going back, and I didn't, until a few years later when they asked me to come back and Whoopi was on it and we clashed in ways that I was shocked by," O'Donnell said.

After leaving the show in 2007, O'Donnell, who only co-hosted the show for a year, returned to co-host "The View" for a few months in 2014.

O'Donnell said Goldberg was "mean" in a book about the ABC show, "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of "The View," written by Ramin Setoodeh.

"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there," she said. "The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her."

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View," but the show's producers declined to comment.