Roseanne Barr is determined not to be silenced anymore.

The legendary actress and comedienne is fighting back against cancel culture with her return to stand-up, bringing fans a routine that's bolder and more offensive than ever before.

"I guess something's in me. I just cannot let a--holes win. I'm not going to," she said on stage in the upcoming Fox Nation exclusive.

Looking out over her live audience, the 70-year-old star, asked, "Where are my peeps that are going to get really offended if I do not offend everybody?"

The crowd erupted in cheers and Barr, with a smile, pledged, "I'm going to get them all tonight."

Barr, who was canceled in May 2018 after tweeting a racist remark about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, is making her comeback on Fox Nation after a slew of apologies and attempts to set things right went awry.

"I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that's part of my religion," she told Fox News' Sean Hannity at the time.

"I was so sad, and I'm so sad that anyone thinks that of me," she added. "I never meant to hurt anybody, or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

Barr faced an onslaught of backlash for the tweet, leading to smears from her co-stars and ABC canceling her hit namesake show "Roseanne," - instead, televising the spinoff series, "The Conners."

"I got fired because I racially misgendered somebody I thought was a White woman," she joked during the special.

Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday, Barr ripped the cancel culture mob not just for dampening her voice, but for refusing to accept her apologies or allow her the space to answer for what she had done.

"I was not allowed to even apologize for what happened. I was just, like, blackballed and just totally canceled from even commenting on what happened, so I thought, 'Well, stand-up is a great place to come back and say what happened and tell the truth about it and also talk about cancel culture itself and how horrible it is and how fascist…"

Barr told Carlson that the comedy stage is a space for her voice to be heard and to explain what she was not allowed to explain before, crediting Fox Nation with giving her said space.

"They came to my defense…I thought about it, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to have my say,'" she said.

Barr said other comedians have fallen victim to cancel culture and are trying to tread the rough waters of today's social climate.

"[They] have no livelihood unless they are ridiculously sucking up to what the left considers to be [acceptable]," she said. "The left has no humor at all. They have no sense of humor at all, let's be real," she added.

