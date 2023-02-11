After becoming a victim of cancel culture, comedian Roseanne Barr is making a comeback on Fox Nation with her stand-up special.

The comedian joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to share why she is doing this special and condemn the increasing cancel culture moving through the country.

"Well, it's kind of a return to standup after many years. And they offered me, you know, to come and do a standup special. And it was in response to being, you know, fired. And they came to my defense and I was like, well, I thought about it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to have my say,’" said the comedian.

ROSEANNE BARR DISPUTES RACIST CLAIMS: ‘I’M NOT THAT PERSON'

Barr said that after she had been fired, she was not even "allowed" to apologize for what had happened. She said that she was "blackballed" and "totally canceled" from even responding to what had happened.

Barr went on to explain how standup is a "great place" to be able to tell the truth about what actually happened. It also was an avenue to "discuss cancel culture itself and how horrible it is."

"A great, great way to, you know, scorn power, too, especially during Biden's presidency. I love laughing it to scorn because it deserves to be laughed, to scorn. And my jokes are so great. They're the most offensive," she said.

The comedian shared how her and her other friends that were also victims of cancel culture made a pact that when they all come back, "we're going to be even more offensive than we've ever been before."

"And I'm so happy because you've got to be more offensive when the culture is so offensive that it makes absolutely no sense that it's anti-life, anti-human, anti-culture, anti-citizen," said Barr. "You've got to be so offensive to offend the most offensive thing that is on earth right now. And I think I've done it."

Roseanne Barr returns to the stage for one night only, and no subject is off-limits this time! Watch her Fox Nation exclusive comedy special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, starting Monday, February 13th.