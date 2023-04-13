Rory McIlroy’s decision to withdraw from the RBC Heritage this week is proving to be a costly one for the PGA Tour star.

After failing to make the cut at Augusta National last week, McIlroy announced he would be withdrawing from Hilton Head, a move typically expected from the Masters winner.

McIlroy did not offer an explanation, but he stands to lose $3 million as a result.

According to Sports Illustrated and Golf Channel, RBC Heritage marks the second tournament of the PGA Tour’s 17 designated events that members are required to play to cash in on the Player Impact Program (PIP).

McIlroy previously skipped out on the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, another designated event, at the start of the year. Under the current rules, players are only allowed one opt-out.

According to The Associated Press, the Tour originally said 25% of the bonus would be paid after Kapalua. A memo sent to players in December said 75% would be paid after Kapalua, and the rest paid when a player met the rest of his obligations, which included playing in 16 of 17 designated events.

McIlroy was No. 2 behind Tiger Woods when the PIP results were announced in November.

A source told Sports Illustrated McIlroy will now forfeit $3 million of his $12 million earnings because of his withdrawal from RBC Heritage.

But the final decision ultimately rests with Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"The Commissioner, in his sole discretion, may modify, waive, or adjust eligibility requirements, program commitments and/or program metrics based on extraordinary circumstances," the rules state.

