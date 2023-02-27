Gov. Ron DeSantis' new memoir reveals the one condition he had before tying the knot with Florida's first lady at Disney World Orlando: No Disney characters.

The first pages of the chapter tell the story about Mr. and Mrs. DeSantis' Disney World wedding.

"When Casey first broached the idea of getting married at Disney World, I was surprised because I did not know people even got married there,' DeSantis wrote in his book.

The Florida governor describes agreeing to the Disney wedding, but under one condition.

"My only condition was that no Disney characters could be part of our wedding. I wanted our special day to look and feel like a traditional wedding. I didn’t want Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck in our wedding photos," he wrote.

DeSantis' book, titled "The Courage to be Free," is set to be released Tuesday.

In a recent interview with Florida Politics, the couple further discussed the Disney World wedding, admitting it’s "kind of ironic" to be wed at the amusement park given the current relationship with Walt Disney Co.

"Well, because, you know, coming from Ohio, that’s where I grew up. And so my family always enjoyed going to Disney. I mean, that we looked forward to it. We enjoyed the rides. I mean, we enjoyed, this was just a retreat for us. And so we figured, you know, if we had this opportunity, my parents were like, man, it’d be really great to go back to Disney," Casey DeSantis said. "And one of the other great things was the fact that they did a lot of the planning for you."

The Florida first lady added that despite getting married at Disney World, she will not be taking her family to the amusement park until "things change."

"So it was a, I could just show up sort of thing. And it was really a lot of fun. It’s made a lot of news, obviously. You know, people are asking me, ‘Are you going to bring your kids back and are you going to go back to Disney?’ And I’m thinking, ‘Well, you know, not until things change a little bit over there.’ But it was a fun time."

The governor labeled Disney as "woke" after the company came out against the Parental Rights in Education law that requires schools to "reinforce fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children."

On Monday, DeSantis signed a bill into law to end Disney’s self-governing power, putting them under the control of a state board.

