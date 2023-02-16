Podcaster Joe Rogan joked that catering to the feelings of the "lazy and fat" is part of the Democratic Party’s strategy in Wednesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

After talking about how the very concept of freedom has been derided by some liberals as a far-right concept, writer and standup comedian Bridget Phetasy asked, "Aren't they connecting being healthy to the far-right now?"

Phetasy continued, "I’ve seen so many articles that are like ‘oh the far-right obsession with being in shape,’ like it’s a bad thing somehow."

Rogan agreed and observed, "There's a giant percentage of our population that is really lazy and fat, and if you want those people on your team you have to say, 'There's nothing wrong with being lazy and fat, in fact; not being lazy and fat is actually connected to misogyny, racism, and fascism, and the far right' - so people are like, 'Great, let's just eat donuts and just f***ing vote blue.'"

MSNBC OPINION ARTICLE RIDICULED FOR WARNING ABOUT ‘FASCIST FITNESS’

Phetasy argued that there are lazy and fat people on both sides of politics, saying, "That’s why I always joke that America is too fat for a civil war."

Rogan made a distinction between overweight people who are lazy and those who work hard but make unhealthy diet choices.

He went on to argue that the American left is more on the political side of the lazy, "Well, who is pushing for universal basic income? Who is pushing for redistribution of wealth? That’s all the people on the left."

Rogan has slammed people for defending unhealthy dietary choices before.

OBESTIY: MORE THAN HALF OF YOUNG ADULTS ARE OVERWEIGHT, STUDY SAYS

He called out "fat professors" during a December conversation with fitness influencer Derek of the "More Plates, More Dates" YouTube channel, "F--- off fat professors, f--- off, you guys are unhealthy, it's not in any way good."

In that episode, the two appeared to reference a document from the University of British Columbia defending the removal of nutritional information from menus because putting the number of calories next to an item can be "triggering" for some students.

Rogan also recalled a viral video showing a female professor "talking about [how] avoiding certain foods is just ‘fatphobic’ and ‘it’s not based in science.’"

He also recalled the woman saying, "You shouldn’t deny yourself donuts" and "to call some food ‘junk food’ is incorrect."