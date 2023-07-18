Rod Stewart's enormous brood looked effortlessly chic in a rare photo shared by the singer's third wife, Penny Lancaster, and daughter Kimberly.

Stewart, who is currently on a world tour, posed with seven of his eight children, four of their respective partners, and three of his grandchildren along with his wife in a picturesque setting in Spain.

Stewart's children range in age from 12 to 59, although his eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter whom he had with girlfriend Susannah Boffey, was not pictured. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents, only connecting with Stewart as an adult.

Lancaster captioned the photo, "Celebrating being together #family #weddings #engagement #babies."

Stewart's family started to expand in 1979, when he and his first wife Alana had Kimberly, 43 and Sean, 42.

The couple were married for five years before splitting in 1984.

His next relationship, which lasted seven years, was with model Kelly Emberg. The couple had one child, daughter Ruby 36, and were done by 1990.

Stewart's second marriage was with Rachel Hunter, which also began in 1990. The couple had two children, Renee and Liam, 31 and 28, respectively.

They divorced in 2006.

By 2007, Stewart and Lancaster were married.

They have two children together, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.

Stewart has been candid on the challenges of parenting children of separate generations, telling People magazine in 2021, "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids.… You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

"What makes me happiest now is seeing all my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces," he added.

Stewart recently shared that he is thinking about retiring from rock 'n' roll.