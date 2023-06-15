Rod Stewart is switching his tune in the music industry.

After being a rock legend for more than six decades, Stewart announced he’s diving into other genres of music.

During a recent interview with "BBC Breakfast," Stewart responded to a statement that host Charlie Stayt made. He said that "rock stars are performing into incredible ages now."

The "Hot Legs" singer reacted and said, "I am actually stopping."

"I'm not retiring but I want to move on," Stewart noted. "I had great success with The Great American Songbook… and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction."

Stewart, 78, continued to explain his decision for leaving the rock genre ahead of his tour with Boy George, who joined him for the interview.

"I just want to leave all the rock 'n' roll stuff behind, for a while, maybe."

"Everything has to come to an end sooner or later," Stewart declared.

He added that he’s in a "good place" with the music genre switch.

After the rocker concludes his 2023 tour, Stewart revealed what his next project will be.

"I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band," he remarked.

"It borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not 'Maggie May' and 'Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'"

The "You’re in My Heart" singer will kick off his U.K. tour with Boy George on June 24 in Plymouth and is slated to perform at Northampton, Durham, Bristol and Hull.

He also announced he’ll have special solo performances in Edinburgh on July 7 and 8.

Stewart recently celebrated a milestone in his music career.

The legendary rock star shared on social media that June 14 marked 30 years of his album "Unplugged… and Seated."

The iconic album reached number two on the music charts around the world at the time, which included hits such as "The First Cut is the Deepest" and "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You."

During Stewart’s tour in March, he canceled a concert in Australia due to a viral infection.

"Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing," the artist shared at the time on social media.

"I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and get back on stage."

He was in the country for a "Hits" tour with guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

Stewart is a father to eight children, including Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Renee, Liam, Alastair and Aiden.

His youngest two children he shares with his current wife, Penny Lancaster, and his other children are from four past relationships: his first wife, Alana, model Kelly Emberg, his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, and Susannah Boffey, whom he dated when he was a teenager.