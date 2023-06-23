Rod Stewart is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The rock legend clarified to fans about retirement rumors after he announced his decision to dive into other genres of music.

The "Forever Young" singer noted he will "never retire" and assured fans he is not abandoning rock ‘n’ roll as his original statement seemed to indicate.

ROD STEWART IS LEAVING ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: 'EVERYTHING HAS TO COME TO AN END SOONER OR LATER'

"I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media," Stewart, 78, penned on Instagram.

"I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEMENT

Stewart is gearing up to kick off his U.K. tour with Boy George on June 24 in Plymouth, England. He is slated to perform at Northampton, Durham, Bristol and Hull.

He also previously announced he will have special solo performances in Edinburgh on July 7 and 8.

"I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the U.K., U.S., South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such," he continued.

ROD STEWART ‘DOWNHEARTED’ OVER CANCELING AUSTRALIAN CONCERT DUE TO VIRAL INFECTION HOURS BEFORE SHOW

The "Hot Legs" crooner’s comments come on the heels of his recent interview with "BBC Breakfast," when he announced he wanted to "leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind, for a while, maybe."

"Everything has to come to an end sooner or later," Stewart declared.

ROD STEWART SAYS ‘FAREWELL’ TO LATE BROTHER BOB AFTER LOSING ELDEST SIBLING DON: ‘TWO OF MY BEST MATES GONE’

He added in his latest social media explanation that his "newest passion" is swing music, as he is "very eager" to share with fans his projects after he concludes his greatest hit tour.

Meanwhile, the rocker set the record straight and said he "could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades."

He compared his iconic tracks to his children, saying, "I created them and I love them."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!"

After the "Maggie May" singer concludes his 2023 tour, Stewart revealed he will be ready to release his next project to his fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year," he ended his note.

The "Do Ya Think I’m Sexy" crooner is slated to head to North America towards the end of July through September after his European tour. Stewart will perform at his Las Vegas residency in November.