Colorado Rockies rookie Brenton Doyle was carted off the field during Thursday night’s game against the Miami Marlins after he was injured when he collided with the center field wall while nearly robbing Jorge Soler’s home run.

Doyle, 25, likely suffered a knee contusion in the ninth inning when he made contact with the wall in an attempt to deny Soler a home run and save the Rockies' 6-2 lead.

"Ligaments are fine. It doesn’t feel good, but good news," Doyle said after the game. "I’m not sure about an IL stint or not. But it’s going to take probably a couple days to feel better."

Doyle had the ball in his glove when the impact with the wall caused it to come out.

He dropped to the ground and instantly was left reeling in pain. Doyle appeared to grab at his right knee as teammates and trainers approached him.

He was eventually helped up but was carted off the field.

"We’ll know more (on Friday after imaging) how it sets up, but we’re hoping it’s just a contusion similar to the one he suffered in Albuquerque about three weeks ago," manager Bud Black said, via The Denver Post.

"When Soler hit it, I didn’t think he got it, but Doyle got a great jump on it and initially, I thought he caught it. When I saw him go down, we all gasped, and from that point on you just cross your fingers."

Doyle said despite the injury, he plans to keep playing in the same fashion.

"I’m a man of my word, so I’ll probably end up doing it again eventually. I’m 100% effort out there and I want to track everything down I can."

The Rockies blew a four-run lead and gave the Marlins space to tie it up in the ninth inning, but Ezequiel Tovar gave Colorado the win with a walk-off single.

