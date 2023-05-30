"Paramore" lead singer Hayley Williams savaged her political opponents during a performance over the weekend, telling any potential Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., voters in the crowd "you’re f------ dead to me."

Williams, co-founder of the popular pop-rock band, apparently took the opportunity at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey Saturday to respond to her online critics who claimed she is not vocal enough politically.

In between songs during Paramore’s set, the singer took a beat and reassured fans, "I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f------ comfortable talking politics."

To prove it, she ripped into crowd goers thinking about voting for DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race.

"And if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f------ dead to me!" she declared. The crowd loved the line, screaming in wild adulation.

The singer then threw up her hands and asked, "So is that comfortable enough for anyone?" The crowd continued cheering for the outspoken singer.

Williams’ strong words came just days after the Florida governor officially announced his presidential bid with a Twitter Spaces event alongside Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The Florida governor is former President Donald Trump’s chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination and has cemented his status a front-runner in the race with his staunchly conservative legislative record in Florida that has infuriated progressives throughout the country.

DeSantis has targeted LGBTQ topics and critical race theory being taught in Florida's public schools. In doing so, he has garnered criticism from the left claiming he has been banning books and erasing Black history, among other things.

Williams has been openly liberal for some time now. Earlier this year, the Paramore frontwoman condemned multiple bills in Tennessee pushed by state Republican lawmakers to ban drag shows in spaces where children are present, and to ban sex change medical procedures for youth.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Williams wrote, "Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity." She also wrote, "Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends & family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them."