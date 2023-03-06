One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Monday following an apparent crowd stampede at the Rochester Main Street Armory concert venue in upstate New York, police say.

The incident happened late Sunday night during a show by the rappers GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes at the 5,000-capacity venue.

"I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok," Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known as the Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, posted on Twitter.

The Rochester Police Department said they were called to the Armory shortly after 11 p.m. "for what was initially the report of shots fired inside the location during a music concert."

Once inside, officers found several injured people, including a 33-year-old female who "has been pronounced deceased."

Responding officers assisted medical personnel with providing care, and two individuals who were taken to a local hospital are "currently listed as critical, life-threatening," according to a statement from police to the media.

The statement added that six additional individuals were dropped off by private vehicles at local hospitals with "non-life-threatening injuries related to this same event."

"Upon further investigation, it was determined that none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot," the statement also said. "At this time there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event.

"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," the statement concluded.

A video shared on social media purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident depicted a stretcher near the steps of the Rochester Main Street Armory’s entrance.

The incident follows a crowd crush at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021, which left 10 dead.