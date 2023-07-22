Robin Williams' children honored the late actor on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

On Friday, the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star's son Zak, 40, and daughter Zelda, 33, shared touching tributes to their father on social media.

"Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you'd give," Zak captioned a photo of Williams from his 1987 war comedy "Good Morning, Vietnam."

He continued, "That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous. Miss you and love you forever!"

In the film, Williams played U.S. Air Force Sergeant Adrian Cronauer, who is sent to Saigon to work as a radio DJ entertaining troops during the Vietnam War. The Chicago native's performance earned him a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. He was also nominated for a best actor Academy Award and a BAFTA Award for best actor in a leading role.

The beloved actor was a father of three. He shared Zak with his first wife Valerie Valerdi, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1988. In addition to Zak and Zelda, Williams was also father to son Cody, 31, who does not appear to have social media.

The comedian shared Zelda and Cody with his ex-wife Marsha Garces. The two tied the knot in 1989 but later divorced in 2010. Williams was married to his third wife Susan Schneider from 2011 until his death in 2014.

Last year, Zak marked what would have been his father's 71st birthday by sharing a photo of Williams posing with a bicycle while dressed in cycling gear and sporting a helmet.

"Happy 71st Birthday Dad! I'll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!" "The Graduates" actor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

In her tribute to her father, Zelda noted that if Williams were still alive, he would have been supporting the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

The "Teen Wolf" alum shared a throwback snap of Williams on the picket lines during the 2008 WGA strike, writing, "Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always."

In 2019, Zelda shared an emotional Instagram post when Cody married his longtime girlfriend Maria Flores on what would have been Williams' 68th birthday.

"The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years," Zelda wrote in the since-deleted post, via USA Today. "It was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first …in recent years... until two days ago, when it became something new."

She continued, "On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!"

"To (Maria) and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives," Zelda added. "I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!"

"Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!" she concluded.

Williams died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. The comedian struggled with addiction throughout his career and had completed a rehab stint shortly before his death. Following his death, it was found that the actor was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

"It is important to note that patients with diffuse Lewy Body Dementia frequently present with Parkinsonian motor symptoms and … depression and hallucinations," the pathology report said at the time.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

