Lamar Jackson broke news on Monday that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Well, one owner says he heard from a little birdie that the 2019 MVP wants to play for his team.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said rapper Meek Mill texted him "three or four days ago" saying Jackson wanted to head to Foxboro.

Kraft added that that would be head coach Bill Belichick's decision, but it would sure be an upgrade over Mac Jones.

Jackson requested a trade back on March 2, a few days before the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

"I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans," Jackson tweeted.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

"No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again."

The Ravens have until July 17 to get an extension done with Jackson, or his $32 million price tag will be locked in for next season. That is if another team doesn’t swoop in and try to sign him.

The Ravens have the opportunity to match any offer presented by another team, but if they choose not to, they will acquire two first-round picks at Jackson's expense.

Jackson's injuries cost him the remaining five games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, he had 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He also ran for 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns.